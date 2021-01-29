Sons of the American Legion
Valentines Day Dinner
Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
5:30 pm- 7:30 pm
Menu: Prime Rib, Salad, Baked Potato, Texas Toast and Dessert
Price: $15
Please purchase tickets in advance in the Lounge or from SAL Officers by February 9th, 2021!
S.A.L. Meals are open to the public and all members. Dine-in or carry-out available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.