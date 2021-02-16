The Clarks Creek 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Monday, February 8th via zoom. The club started working on ideas for a club fundraiser. Challenges to fundraisers due to COVID restrictions called for some creativity and the club has some new ideas in the works.
Taylor Gustafson gave a program teaching about horse papers. Horse papers have a family tree on them. The club got to learn about how horses have two names, their barn name and their registered name. Also, the club learned how every horse’s birthday is on January 1st. The club learned that horse papers are basically the equivalent to a birth certificate. This was all of this very interesting, especially for the club members that are not familiar with horses and how the documentation of papers work for the horses.
Clarks Creek leader, Noelle Olson, gave another communication project talk. This talk showed how people communicate differently depending on where they grew up and how they were raised. This was very useful to learn because every person brings their own style of communication and it is important to recognize the differences.
The upcoming 4-H day is February 20th and Clarks Creek will be participating in model meeting. The next monthly meeting for Clarks Creek will be held on March 8th at 7pm via zoom.
