The Lyon Creek 4-H Club held their January meeting via Zoom on January 24th at 6:00pm. Roll call was answered by “What is something you can cook best.” There were no committee reports. Charlie Strauss did his project talk with the club on Legos, Amelia Strauss did her project talk on Aqua-scaping and Chelsey Armbruster gave her talk on Photography. Our next regular meeting will be held on February 28th at 6:00pm via Zoom.

