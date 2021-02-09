CARLISLE, PA – The Veteran’s Spouse Project (VSP) hosts the first-ever virtual Honoring All Military Ball on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The ball will remember and honor the military community’s traditions by engaging all participants in the rituals shared for generations of service members.
The military ball dates back to 1895 and is typically celebrated once or twice a year. Due to the pandemic, military communities across the world have been unable to continue this tradition. Rich in history and tradition, in normal years military balls offer a chance for troops and their families to dress-up for a night out, spend time with other members of the unit and meet new friends. But in the absence of the regular community-building events offered on and off military installations, approximately 450,000 military spouses who moved since March 2020 experience profound isolation in their new homes, often with little family support.
“Aligning with VSP’s mission of building bridges between civilian and military communities and inspired by the ingenious ways we have seen individuals and groups adapt and provide a COVID twist on events, we felt like now was the perfect time to draw back the curtain and bring us all together under one virtual roof,” said Lea Johnson, Managing Director, Veteran’s Spouse Project. The Honoring All Ball will feature guest speaker Deanie Dempsey, spouse of the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, and will present the first annual Jean Puckett Legacy Award. The Award honors veteran spouse, Jean Puckett, whose mentorship, leadership, and wisdom through creativity and art within the military community embody the spirit of resiliency, compassion, and patriotic fortitude that VSP believes is the foundation of healthy military families across generations. Jean is the spouse of Col (R) Ralph Puckett, a war hero from the Korean and Vietnam wars and an icon in the Army Ranger community.
When a table for two box is ordered, guests will receive an interactive program that will open their homes to all the sacred rituals of a military ball, such as the Fallen Soldier Table. VSP is honored to have Krista Simpson Anderson, co-founder of The Unquiet Professional and 2018 AFI Military Spouse of the Year, share her experience of attending her first military ball alone because her beloved husband was the one being remembered that evening.
Founded in 2018, the Veteran’s Spouse Project is a small, grassroots nonprofit that gives voice to the experiences of veterans’ spouses across generations by providing opportunities for creativity and healing through the arts while helping to bridge the gaps between civilian and military communities. VSP is best known for their original play entitled “I Will Wait” written by VSP’s Founder and Artistic Director, Amy Uptgraft. VSP’s Made For You expressive arts program is the only one of its kind, creating a safe space for military spouses across the country. “Understanding and deeply connecting with our military community is what we know how to do,” shared Uptgraft. “COVID forced us to realize our programs were needed more than ever in the homes of our military families. The Honoring All Ball is another way for us to provide a sense of comfort and connection to our community.”
The Honoring All Ball will feature theatrical excerpts and original music from “I Will Wait” performed by VSP’s company of professional actors and musicians. The night promises to be dynamic and emotional as performance art is incorporated into military culture and traditions in the way that only VSP can do. Proceeds from the ball will go toward growing VSP’s new Healing Through Creativity virtual workshops.
The Honoring All ball would not be possible without the generous support of Corvias, GovX, American Warrior Initiative and Fairway Mortgage Company, Liberty Utilities, and the Unquiet Professional. For additional information about the event, please visit www.veteransspouseproject.org/honoring-all-military-ball.
The Veteran’s Spouse Project (VSP), a nonprofit arts organization, is the only 501©(3) in the country giving voice to the experiences of veterans’ spouses across generations by providing opportunities for creativity and healing through the arts while helping to bridge the gaps between civilian and military communities. If you would like more information about The Veteran’s Spouse Project, please call Lea Johnson at 910-728-5762 or email leajohnson@iwillwaitvsp.com.
