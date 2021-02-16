MANHATTAN—FBI agents on Friday arrested a K-State graduate teaching assistant in connection with the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Topeka police officers arrested William Pope of Topeka on a federal warrant for obstruction or impeding an official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Pope was taken into custody without incident.
Pope is a doctoral student in leadership communication at K-State, according to his biography on the program’s website. He also is a graduate teaching assistant in public speaking and a former 2019 candidate for Topeka City Council.
“ Kansas State University condemns the Jan. 6 insurrection that occurred in the United States Capitol,” K-State spokeswoman Michelle Geering said in a written statement. “A graduate assistant at K-State has been charged with federal crimes in conjunction with this event. The university is conducting an internal review and will not comment on future personnel actions.”
A pro-Trump mob breached the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6 to prevent Congress from convening to count Electoral College votes that would confirm President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ win in the November election.
Five people died during the insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer.
Pope told the Topeka Capital-Journal after the incident he had self-reported his whereabouts to the FBI but that he was not violent during the incident.
Federal agents on Friday also arrested Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, on similar charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.