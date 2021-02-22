Special to the Union
Abilene — The next monthly Lunch & Learn program will be Thursday, February 25 at noon central time.
President Eisenhower’s efforts to create a more peaceful world through diplomatic and personal relationships is the focal point of this presentation. Throughout his two-term administration, Eisenhower worked tirelessly to keep America safe and because of this became known as the Champion of Peace. The virtual program will begin right at noon, so please sign in 10 minutes early.
Leading the discussion are two of the Eisenhower Presidential Library curatorial team members, Jeff Nelson and Troy Elkins. Nelson has worked for the Eisenhower Presidential Library for six years. He has a Master’s degree in history from Kansas State University and specializes in military and diplomatic history. Elkins has worked for the curatorial team for 11 years, is a U.S. Marine veteran, and a PhD candidate in history at Kansas State University.
JOIN US ONLINE!
Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/szz-qbkf-enq
Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: 699 710 731 8312#)
[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]
The 2021 Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation with generous support from the Jeffcoat Foundation.
About the Eisenhower Presidential Library
The Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is one of 15 Presidential Libraries operated by the National Archives and Records Administration. Presidential Libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire. Public programs and exhibits at the Eisenhower Presidential Library are made possible in part through the generous support of the Eisenhower Foundation. To learn more, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.