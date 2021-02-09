The Board of Directors of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program has acknowledged the completion of coursework and graduation of twenty participants of the 2020-21 program year. Ceremonies were completed following Covid-19 event protocols established by the Riley County Health Department with approval to hold the event at the Liquid Art Winery & Estate, Manhattan.
Executive Director, Jack Lindquist explained how this class experience was different from all others since the formation of the program in 1992, “The Covid-19 Pandemic opened our eyes and creative thinking to ways the program had to change to allow in person attendance and interaction, all while practicing safety protocols established by health officials. This class, right sized for social distancing, was 1/3 smaller than our recent classes so selection was event more competitive. The members became known as the AD ASTRA Class.” Lindquist added, “Under these new learning environments, modified tours and amended — technological ways to access and interact with our regions established business and governmental leaders, the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program helped the Class leaders find a way to change the future to better opportunities when faced with unimaginable challenges. They sacrificed, stepped up and found a way to turn the experience into one that can be duplicated in part, or in whole, when other challenges surface. Given that, each put great effort into building on their – Integrity, Confidence, Discipline, Professionalism, Self-Development, Broadened Viewpoint & Servant Ethos. Our newest Graduates now possess a sense to serve and follow, in-order-to LEAD.”
FHRLP Chair Ryan Almes introduced closing address speaker Lyle Butler. In June 2020, Lyle Butler was appointed by Governor Laura Kelly as Chair for the SPARK Committee (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) for the Governor’s Office of Recovery. Almes completed the evenings celebration event stating that, “Our new leaders will be dedicated to helping protect and preserve the businesses, infrastructure, and families of the Flint Hills and beyond. Each member helped one another see that, by their own actions, a model is put into place…helping present and future generations join them as we protect, appreciate, and invest in a better quality of life.”
The event was underwritten by Corvias, focused on improving the quality of life at Fort Riley and for our service personnel and civilian support networks that make this region the best place to live, work and raise families. The program area includes Fort Riley, Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie Counties.
Class members that completed the seven-session course over the past six months included:
Flo Ewing, Junction City, Geary County, Leasing Consultant, Corvias
Tim Morgan, Chapman, Dickinson County, Installation Antiterrorism Officer, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), Fort Riley.
