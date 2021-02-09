Kollhoff Pharmacy is now a KDHE Community Testing Partner
• Tests are available at NO COST
• Anyone can request a test (COVID-19 symptoms or exposure not required)
• This is a saliva PCR test (no nasal swab!)
Drive-Thru and Lobby Open!
407 S Washington St
Call us! 238-1000
