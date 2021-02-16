TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order allowing faster delivery of propane and other essential home heating fuels during the extreme cold weather blanketing the state.
Executive Order #21-03 suspends federal motor carrier regulations contained in Title 49 C.F.R. Parts 390-399 through February 28, 2021. All other applicable state and federal regulations still apply.
“Kansans who heat their homes and businesses with propane or other fuel cannot afford an interruption in service right now,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This order will allow those deliveries to continue during this dangerous weather.”
Among other provisions, the order extends allowable working hours to ensure motor carriers can transport propane through poor weather conditions as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in response efforts.
