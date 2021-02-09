Special to the Union
Preceptor Gamma Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi has partnered with Thrivent Financial to provide warm clothing for students for two local schools.
The seven members of Preceptor Gamma Delta Chapter decided to forgo their usual Christmas presents to each other and spend the sum on warm socks, underwear, sweatshirts and pant, gloves and hats and jackets for students who come to school without them. Thrivent Financial, an insurance group, matched the women’s purchases with a $200 grant.
All the items were divided between Washington and Westwood schools and were received with thanks.
