On January 25th, the Humboldt Creek 4-h club held an online meeting since in-person ones are no longer allowed. Ava Oentrich informed all of the members of the club about different ways to join wood together, Grady Oentrich showed which reels and rods are right for certain fish, and Elliot Oentrich taught everyone the correct way to show a chicken at fair. Olivia Kline encouraged members to check out this exciting book series she has read, called the Wings of Fire, and Karley Kramer informed people on some of the trips 4-h Ambassadors are able to go on. February 1st 4-h council has a virtual meeting on Zoom, February 14-15th is the Citizenship in Action that is being held virtually, and the registration deadline is on February 1st. February 20th is the 4-h day live virtual model meetings, and 4-h members recorded presentations need to be submitted by 12:00 pm by February 20th as well. Humboldt’s next meeting is on February 22nd on Zoom.
