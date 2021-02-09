NOTE — Rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 238-4161.
As we began 2021 one weather trend from 2020 continued and one did not, at least temporarily. January was mild with above average temperatures, continuing a trend that started in November. After four consecutive months of below normal precipitation though, we ended January with some precipitation events that got us up to average, keeping in mind that January is our driest month of the year.
The average daily high in January was 43.1, 3.3 degrees above normal. Average overnight low for January was 25.4, a full 6 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 34.3 which is 4.7 degrees above normal. The warmest temperature in January was 59 degrees on the 13th. The coldest temperature was 18 degrees on the 26th and the 31st. Through the end of January, we have not yet had overnight lows into the single digits this winter season, a bit unusual even for warming Kansas winters. There were no temperature records set or tied during January. The warmest January on record was in 2006 when we had a monthly mean temperature of 43.9, nearly 10 degrees warmer than January 2021. The coldest January on record was in 1979 when brutal cold weather kept the monthly mean temperature at a bone chilling 12.1 degrees. The average daily high that month was 22 degrees, and the average overnight low was 2. There were 13 days in January 1979 where the overnight low was below zero! The last time that the Junction City area had a below zero temperature was March 3, 2019 when it was -1 degree.
We had to wait until January 24th before we finally had a measurable precipitation event. Then a series of storms rolled through the region finally giving us a little snow but mainly rain that got us up to normal. January is our driest month of the year with average precipitation for January at just 0.73 inches liquid precipitation. Milford Lake received 0.77 inches of precipitation and Junction City 0.88 inches. Snowfall on the 26th and 27th of January finally gave us a real taste of winter precipitation when we recorded 2.2 inches of snow. Normal for January is 4.7 inches. Season to date average snowfall through January is 9.4 inches. So far in this 2020-21 winter season we have received only 2.5 inches of snow.
February is our shortest month of the year, but it can often be packed with harsh winter weather. Average daily highs during February begin the month at 40 degrees and by the end of the month are nudging 50. Overnight lows for the first of February are around 19 degrees and have risen to 26 four weeks later. Average precipitation for February has risen slightly but only up to 1.1 inches. February is tied with January for or snowiest month of the year with a long-term average snowfall of 4.7 inches.
