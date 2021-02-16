TOPEKA – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Megan Milner has been selected as the superintendent of the Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex (KJCC). Milner will begin her new role on March 7, 2021.
“This is an important time for juvenile justice in our state and nation,” said Zmuda said, “Megan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role of KJCC superintendent, and we are confident we will continue to make great strides in providing positive outcomes for the young people who reside at the facility.”
Milner joined KDOC in 2006 and has been affiliated with KJCC since 2012. She was previously KJCC deputy superintendent and has served as acting superintendent since October 2020 in addition to her duties as KDOC Director of Community Based Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Washburn University, Topeka, and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio.
“KJCC is full of staff dedicated to serving citizens of Kansas and working to improve the lives of youth and families,” she said. “I look forward to serving with this team to further the vision and mission of the Kansas Department of Corrections and using evidence-based and trauma-informed approaches to work with justice-involved youth.”
Milner has been instrumental in leading and implementing many of the juvenile reforms in Kansas. She is a member of the Juvenile Justice Oversight Committee (JJOC) and is involved with the Kansas Advisory Group on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
KJCC is located on approximately 60 acres in northwest Topeka, Kansas. The east campus serves male residents and the west campus serves female residents. The facility has an operational capacity of 270 residents.
