By Taylor Provine
K-State News and Communications Services
MANHATTAN — Nearly 5,000 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2020 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
Geary County
Alta Vista: Morgan Poole
Fort Riley: Rebecca Beal, Shelby Bolin, Autumn Brown, Jolene Hedrick, Caitlin LaBreck, Chelsi Mcgregor, Hannah Meredith, Chelsea Newbrough, David Ochner, Shakira Santiago
Junction City: Nigel Algoo, Lydia Baker, Neil Baker, Elizabeth Banninger, Austin Boyer, Weston Boyer, Kalie Brownlee, Kristin Chaney, Bianca Colon, Jaedn Cooper, Grace Craft, Ryan Dentremont, Bradley Deppen, Jordan Dombrowski, Nicholas Dombrowski, Sarah Donovan, Tiffany Dull-Huttis, Alora Duran, Cyjay Echon, Otisha Fernandez, Kiona Freeman, Frances Guffy, Raphael Gutierrez, Jada Harris, Jodi Hendon, Emelio Higgins, Jasmine Hunt, Kimberley Lasluisa, Christopher Miller, Kaila Musinski, Kristi Nguyen, Ariel Okorie, Christina Rodriguez, Austin Rook, Lemonia Schroeter, Tana Stafford, Mercedes Stunkel, Samantha Stunkel, Christine Turnbow, Fernando Velarde, Carmen Walker, Lexe West, Heather Zamor
View the list of students who earned honors from Kansas State University: https://www.k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/lists/fa20/semesterhonors.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.