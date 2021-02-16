TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Healthcare-Associated Infections and Antimicrobial Resistance (HAI/AR) Program and the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC) are pleased to again provide reimbursement assistance to select candidates who successfully complete the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists’ (SIDP) Antimicrobial Stewardship Certificate Program for Pharmacists.
Pharmacists are eligible if they are actively working with a Kansas acute care hospital and/or long-term care facility to advance its antimicrobial stewardship program. The application period is now open through Feb. 22, 2021. The application and more information are available at www.khconline.org/SIDP.
In 2019 KDHE and KHC offered this program for the first time. From that, 19 pharmacists completed certification in antimicrobial stewardship:
1. Angela Broaderway, Ellsworth County Medical Center
2. Travis Coffield, Wilson Medical Center/Fredonia Regional Hospital
3. Melissa Curless, Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital
4. Emily Dunsing, Community Memorial Healthcare
5. Katie Foster, Stormont Vail Health
6. Ashley Harlow, Labette Health
7. Zane Hoffman, Hiawatha Community Hospital
8. Rhonda Hornberger, Village Shalom
9. Travis Hunt, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Wichita
10. Leisha Jones, Sheridan County Hospital
11. Sara Parsons, Menorah Medical Center
12. Jeff Pierce, Lawrence Memorial Hospital
13. Melanie Kuder, Ottawa County Health Center
14. Nicolette Lindstrom, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
15. Leah Merkel, Atchison Hospital
16. Randy Moyers, Russell Regional Hospital
17. Paul Schiferl, Citizens Medical Center
18. Stephanie Schintler, Republic County Hospital
19. Paula Winkler, Community Memorial Healthcare
“Pharmacists are a fundamental part of healthcare teams striving to be good stewards of antibiotics and other antimicrobials,” said Bryna Stacey, program director of KDHE’s HAI/AR Program. “Advancing knowledge and training in antimicrobial stewardship is important to advancing pharmacist capacity in this important role.”
For more information about this program, contact Bryna Stacey (KDHE) at Bryna.Stacey@ks.gov or Michele Clark (KHC) at mclark@khconline.org.
