Michelle Jenkins got her three pet rats when a friend called her, saying someone had dumped a litter of domesticated fancy rats outside the hotel where her friend worked.
The rats were only about a month or two old — just babies — and Jenkins knew she had to help. She hadn’t intended to keep the girls — now named Niki, Riki and Tiki. Jenkins had kept pet rats before and while she enjoyed them — found them to be generally pleasant little animals — she knew they had short lifespans. Jenkins hadn’t wanted to become a rat mom again, she said, but now, about a year after her friend called her about baby rats abandoned in the rain, she’s happy to say she reconsidered.
“They only live one to two — maybe three years,” she said. “I just didn’t want to go through that again.”
While some people balk at the thought of keeping rats as pets for a variety of reasons, Jenkins said she has never had a problem with her three girls — the only survivors of the litter of six a man dumped out back of the Hampton Inn in May of last year.
She still recalls the night she got them. Her friend called Jenkins, saying she’d caught someone dumping the babies in a drainage ditch outside of the hotel.
“She had managed to catch five of them,” she said. “The sixth one, she never got.”
Jenkins, being an animal lover, was the first person her friend thought to call.
Jenkins didn’t think twice — she just put a jacket on over her pajamas and headed out to pick up the baby rats. She didn’t even have a cage for them. While it was less than ideal, until she was able to secure a cage for them the three girls lived in an aquarium. They now have a ferret cage to call home, but there was a certain amount of trial and error before she found something that suited them. Niki — the most outgoing of the three girls — proved to be a bit of an escape artist. The first time Niki got out, Jenkins thought she had left the cage open by accident. She soon realized she had a Houdini on her hands as Niki escaped again — this time taking her sisters on an adventure with her.
“She’s a rebel,” Jenkins said of Niki. “She’s a wild one. I call her my wild child.”
Wild child though she may be, neither she nor her sisters bite. Well-socialized fancy rats rarely do, even when frightened or hurt. Aside from kicking bedding all over the place, they’re very clean, grooming themselves and each other frequently.
Because they’re well-socialized, her three girls are friendly and gentle. They’re playful, intelligent and inquisitive — as most female fancy rats are — but also affectionate. They enjoy perching on Jenkins’ shoulder and hiding in her hair.
Jenkins loves how trusting and gentle they are.
“They’re smart,” she said. “They recognize me when I come home. They react one way when they see me as compared to my husband. They’re very social. They’re very happy just sitting here on my shoulders. They like to play.”
Jenkins’ girls like to chew on things. She gives them homemade “rat crackers,” toys made out of cardboard rolls wrapped in paper with treats inside them for the girls to tear open.
They also like to eat.
When dinnertime rolls around, the girls get a little bit of what Jenkins is having. Rats can eat almost anything with a few restrictions. Male rats aren’t supposed to have citrus fruits and rats in general shouldn’t eat anything with hay in it, but aside from that almost anything goes, according to Jenkins. They enjoy apples, pork rinds, grapes and saltine crackers with peanut butter. She also serves them Oxbow rat food, but at this point the pet food is just a supplement to their regular diet of people food.
Pitfalls Jenkins has found to keeping pet rats, aside from their short lifespans, include having to clean the cage frequently and pick up after them when they’ve thrown their bedding everywhere — including out of the cage. She plans to switch to fleece bedding soon. Fleece bedding has to be switched out and washed every two days, but it’s harder to make a mess with.
In her years of keeping them, Jenkins hasn’t had many negative experiences with rats aside from having to say goodbye too soon.
“I’m just hoping that maybe I’ll get three years,” she said of her current girls. “I’m hoping I’ll get the max. They’re well taken care of, they’re well fed, they’re spoiled.”
She has multiple pets in addition to the rats — a ferret, cats, dogs, lizards, and snakes. She loves them all.
Jenkins adopted her first pet rats years ago, when she decided to breed them to feed her pet python. Because she loves all animals, she quickly became attached to the rats who she found were friendly and sweet.
She recommends if people want to adopt these unorthodox pets that they buy directly from breeders who socialize their rats. Rats are social creatures and while some of them can do well on their own or even prefer a solitary life, she said, they really ought to live in a group — also known as a mischief.
“Feeders aren’t socialized,” she said. “Unless you get them really young, you’re going to have a biter. You’re going to have a little issue.”
Jenkins suggests people find a good cage — one that’s specifically intended for rats — before adopting pet rats.
Jenkins encourages people to give rats a chance — or at least, to not turn up their noses at them due to the stigma that surrounds them.
“Find someone who’s a pet owner,” Jenkins said. “Get to know them, spend some time with their rats.”
She has converted some of her friends from fearing rats to loving them.
“Just look at (rats) with new eyes,” Jenkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.