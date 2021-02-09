Special to the Union
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library would like to invite all community members (ages high school and above) to join Brewel Currie as he introduces the four keys of LIFE in their special edition, “Reach One, Teach One” virtual class, February 25th at 6:30pm. Mr. Currie is a Junction City native, certified life coach and mentor, and Residential Living Manager for Flint Hills Job Corps. He brings a lot to the table to show you the four keys to life. Preregistration is required. Visit or call the library at 785-238-4311 to register.
This is just one of the events DBPL is offering to celebrate Black History Month. Other events include, # ForTheCulture T-shirt Design Contest, Take and Make Head Wrap, All American Boys Community Conversation and, Sisterhood and Stories craft kit.
For more details on all these programs and for additional information or questions contact Donna Porter @ donnap@jclib.org or 785-238-4311.
