It’s that time of year again! I know what you are thinking, we know, we know, that groundhog has already told us it’s STILL winter (insert eye roll). But, no, I’m talking about Community Information Directory Time! No dance parties or snowball fights are required to obtain this AMAZING community resource! Okay, if I’m being honest, I wouldn’t mind a dance party to introduce the directory to you! Bust a move and let me tell you about it.
In 2007, the library embarked on the goal of creating a guide, sort of a one stop shop for all your information needs. Since then, each year, the Reference staff have put together what we call the “Community Information Directory” or CID. The directory provides a basic description, location and contact information for approximately three hundred agencies and organizations in the area. That’s right, over three hundred agencies and organizations contribute to this massive, yet extremely useful, directory. The reference staff begins in June compiling information for the next year’s directory. It’s such a massive project that it takes at least six months to piece together!
Our staff calls, emails, visits websites and social media pages to obtain up-to-date information including the name of the organization, any notable positions and contact information, hours of operation, description of services, and so much more. Another cool feature of the CID is when you look up an organization, it gives you related organizations or programs. If you are my age and remember thumbing through the White Pages, let me tell you, this is so much more than what we had back in my day!
Let’s look at one entry as an example. If you open your Community Information Directory to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library (hey, that’s us!), you’ll find this information:
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
Contact: Susan Moyer,
Director: 785-238-4311
230 W. 7th Street
Junction City, KS 66441
Email: jclibrary@jclib.org
Website: jclib.org
Fee: None
Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:00 am-7:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am-6:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am-5:00 pm
Sunday: 1:00 pm-5:00 pm
Description: Lends books, magazines, audiobooks, and DVDs to Kansas residents and provides access to online subscription resources. The library provides a wide variety of reading, tutoring, and information services as well as educational and recreational programs for children and adults. Community information resources produced by the library include: the Learning Is for Everyone (LIFE) community education directory, the Community Information Directory, Community History Archive (searchable local yearbook and newspaper file), and the Community Calendar, all of which launch from the web site. Free wireless access and test proctoring and tutoring for students is also offered. Visiting the website also provides access to free databases and the ability to download e-books, audiobooks, music, and more.
Related organizations/programs: Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation, Friends of Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, Learning Is for Everyone (LIFE) Continuing Education Program, One-on-one Adult Tutoring at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library
The past year, with COVID-19, our reference staff had to get a little creative with our phone calls, emails, and social media surfing for information! COVID had an impact on so many organizations, be it with reduced hours or closures that I’m sure the staff feel like they were bugging people every other day! There is so much work that goes into the directory and we would love to put them in the hands of every person that steps in the building!
The Community Information Directory is a library program but the directory is distributed across our community to various businesses and locations. The directory also includes organizations and agencies on Fort Riley. The best part, it’s completely FREE! To obtain your free copy of the directory, you can visit the library or give us a call at 785-238-2311 to obtain multiple copies for your business or organization. Let’s get the directory all across our community!
Five DVD’s on the way to your library
1. Catherine the Great
2. Then Came You
3. Tenet
4. Fashionably Yours
5. Honest Thief
DONNA PORTER is the Assistant Director at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
