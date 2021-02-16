Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Summer Reading Bookmark Contest began on February 1st and goes through March 5th. Design forms will be available in the Young People’s Department and the Adult Reference desk at the library. Children and teens in grades K-12 and adults are all welcomed to participate. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” (animals and stories). No copyrighted material can be used in designs. Bookmarks may have either horizontal or vertical orientation. Children, teens and adults can use crayons, markers, ink, pencils and paint to create their bookmarks. Teens and adults also have the option to use computer art programs to create their bookmarks. Entries are limited to one per person.
Patrons have until March 5th to turn in bookmark designs. Local organizations will vote on the best bookmarks. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize winner for each grade level; K-6, 7 & 8, 9 thru 12, and adults. Winners will be notified upon the completion of voting and will be recognized and given prize packages at the library. Video will be recorded showing the winners receiving their prizes and put on the library Facebook page as part of their recognition.
For more for additional information or questions contact Kelly Liptak at kellyl@jclib.org or 785-238-4311.
