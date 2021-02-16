Happy Valentine’s Day from the Young People’s Department at Dorothy Bramlage Public Library! Valentine’s Day is all about showing someone you care about them. We care about our patrons and our community and making sure we can do everything we can to better help our community, which includes building literacy and having access to books.
At the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, you can show us your love of literacy by participating in our “I Heart Literacy” fundraiser for the library’s book donation program, DBPL at DBPL: Donating Books to Promote Literacy! There’s still time to buy an “I Heart Literacy” heart for $1 or buy a “Blind Date with a Book” for a family member for $1. Last day to purchase hearts or books is February 25. We hope you drop by and share the love of literacy with us!
It is also that time of year again for the library’s Summer Reading Bookmark Contest! Children in grades K-12 and adults are welcome to participate in this fun event! Like previous years, the bookmark contest’s theme will be based off the summer reading theme. This year’s theme is a fun one – “Tails and Tales!” It’s all about animals and stories! Stop by the library to pick up a bookmark design form. Design entries are limited to one per person.
Bookmarks can have either a vertical or horizontal orientation. Bookmark designs must have NO copyrighted material as well. Children in grades K-5 can use crayons, markers, pencils, ink and paint to create their bookmark. Adults and teens in grades 6-12 can use crayons, markers, pencils, ink, and paint as well, but this year, adults and teens can also use computer art programs to design their bookmarks too! For example, adults and teens can use Microsoft Paint, Adobe Sketch or Pro-Create apps to create their bookmark design. All bookmark designs are due by 6 p.m. on March 5.
There will be a total of 10 first place winners, 10 second place winners and 10 third place winners. First place winners will receive a prize package that includes a small pack of their winning bookmark to hand out to family and friends, as well as a poster of their bookmark! Second place and third place winners will receive awards for their winning bookmarks. All winners will be notified as soon as the contest judges have completed their duties.
There’s still time too to sign up for our February Explorers class! For this semester’s theme of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” we are learning about different countries around the world! This month’s class we are learning about Egypt! Learn all about the language, culture, history, art and more! Register by February 16 for our February 18th class. This class is for children in grades K-5. The class will be held via Zoom. Explorers Kits will be available for pick up the week of class.
Also, this month we have Imagination Station for children in grades K-3 on February 25. Last month we made slime, this month we’re making dragon eggs! We’ll also learn a little bit about dragons and their mythology! It’ll be a roaring good time! This class will also be held via Zoom. Imagination Station Kits will be available for pick up the week of class. Last day to register is February 23.
Spring Break will soon be upon us before we know it and we have something to help keep the kids occupied – a Spring Break on the Go bag! Bags will contain a book, a craft, fun games to play and more! Bag supplies are limited. Last day to register is March 5 or until spaces are full. Pick up for bags is March 9.
On March 10, teens in grades 6-12 can join us for a fun and informative creative writing class, Wondrous Writing! Learn all about writing through fun games and activities! It’ll pave the way for you to become an awesome author! Register by March 8.
Lastly, on March 15, check out our Facebook page for a fun Teens and Tots DIY video tutorial! Ms. Victoria will show teens and their youngest siblings (tots) how to make some really cool bird feeders! This gives older and younger siblings a chance to bond and do a fun project together! For more information on programs in the Young People’s Department, visit the library’s Facebook page or call (785-238-4311) the library.
Children’s Books on Spring:
• When Spring Comes by Kevin Henkes
• Fluffy’s Spring Vacation by Kate McMullan
• Fancy Nancy: Spring Fashion Fling by Jane O’Connor
• Fletcher and the Springtime Blossoms by Julia Rawlinson
• Surprising Spring by Jennifer Marino Walters
KELLY LIPTAK is the Young People’s Department Head at tt Dorothy Bramlage Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.