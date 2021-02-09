The Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has launched the fourth quarter of its 2020/2021 membership year. Always looking for new and better ways to involve the membership while continuing to support the library, the friends group is offering a mix of the old and the new to close it out.
The February gift baskets were launched this week and feature two beautiful offerings sponsored by our friends in the quilting world. Quilt the Day Away is a huge basket stuffed with a bevy of quilting supplies and Cozy Tea Time features everything you need to cuddle up with a nice cup of tea including a quilt made by Charlotte Grelk.
Drawing slips for both are available at the main desk and online at a suggested donation of $1 each or six for $5. New this month is a seventh ticket that current friends members can get with their $5 purchase. They can be purchased with cash, check or credit/debit card at the library.
The sale of the book bundles is also again underway after a short absence. The seventy-eight bundles currently on the shelves range in price from $3 to $5 and feature a wide variety of fiction, nonfiction and juvenile titles. Audio and video items are also offered when available. The library has not reopened the acceptance of donated items and does not plan to do so until further notice.
The friends board plans to close out the membership year with the annual meeting. Plans for it will be made tonight when the board meets to discuss it and other FOL business. This includes presenting a revision in the constitution and bylaws to the membership for their adoption.
The board is also currently considering candidates for future openings when terms and eligibilities expire. This includes two seats that will become available on May 1. At that time, friends will say goodbye to board members Barbara Borjas and Karen Salyers. Both have been friends in every way and will be sorely missed.
Any current friends member is eligible to serve on the board and need only let me know of their interest by calling or emailing 785-238-4311 or susanm@jclib.org. The board meets at 6:00 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month with the exception of January.
Joining the friends is easy and can be done either online or in person. In addition to completing a short form, users will also be asked to select the level of support they’d like to provide through their membership. Six such levels are currently available including $10, $20, $30, $50, $100 and $300. The latter is the lifetime membership category and currently numbers forty-one members.
In addition to the extra gift basket drawing ticket, membership in the group also earns shoppers a twenty-five percent discount on all book sale purchases as well as discounts at Ace Hardware, Screen Machine and Tyme Out Lounge.
A new year is a time of new beginnings and the friends of the library are welcoming new members with open arms. They also continue their quest to expand their membership benefits to offer the best bang for the buck they can and encourage everyone to join. Both show the group’s ability to “make new friends but keep the old” while always keeping an eye on its mission to support the public library.
Friends Membership Categories
$10 – Edgar Allen Poe
$20 – Dr. Seuss
$30 – Phyllis Wheatley
$50 – Laura Ingalls Wilder
$100 – Louisa May Alcott
$300 – Mark Twain (Lifetime)
