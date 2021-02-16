High school sweethearts Pat and Phil Foust began dating in the 1950s, after Phil moved to Cedar Vale where she lived.
She was a sophomore and he was a junior.
Phil would eventually move to Dexter, but the couple continued dating and, last year in May, they celebrated 65 years of marriage.
They remember what dating was like back then.
“It was wonderful,” Pat said.
“I had a job, so I had a little money, so quite often — a lot of our dates were on Sunday — my dad would let me have his car and I would pick her up and I would take her to a little larger town that had a movie or a nice place to eat,” Phil said. “Quite often, our dates were either a movie or a place to eat or both sometimes.”
They decided to get married after about three years of dating, he said.
Phil was in the Air Force and made about $60 a month. Sitting in his father’s car in front of her house, he asked her if she believed she could survive on that pay and she said she believed she could.
They married May 29, 1955.
They married in a church in Cedar Vale and held a reception in the basement. There was no dance — that wasn’t done where they lived at that time — but there were some refreshments, Phil remembers.
“Everything went well,” Pat said.
Their honeymoon was in Florida by way of New Orleans, Phil said. He was part of an Air Force band and he had been granted permission to go get married if he would join the band immediately after the wedding on the Florida coast to play a dance for Lee Ann Meriwether, who was Miss America at the time.
They would have good times and bad times as they embarked on their 65-year-and-counting journey.
Though Phil’s pay increased after they married, there were a few difficult times ahead.
The couple got by, with Pat washing clothes in the bathtub and eating inexpensive food. They bought fish for ¢19 a pound, hamburger at three pounds for $1 and bologna. Pat recalls running out of baby formula one day before payday. Out of desperation, they fed their son a bottle of Koolaid. Not ideal, but it tided him over until they could buy formula.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we get along really well most of the time,” Pat said.
Finances and Pat’s health were one of the big challenges of their relationship.
“I was in business and the business wasn’t going very well,” Phil said.
Aside from that, the couple faced the same challenges as most other married couples, he said.
“I think the way I would look at it looking back, as much as possible try not to take things too seriously and try not to take too much offense if one or the other says hurtful things,” Phil said. “Usually, if you love each other and you get married, the hurtful things are only temporary and you need to sort of forget those.”
“If you have an argument or something, you just have to look over what you’ve argued about and forget it,” Pat said. “It’s just better to go on from there.”
Phil said his grandfather had advised him not to let the sun set on an argument he’d had with his wife — not to go to bed angry or allow disagreements to stretch on and on for days. They didn’t always manage that, but they managed to settle their disagreements rather than letting them stretch on forever.
“Try not to take things too seriously,” he advised. “Try not to get too high when things are going well and try not to get too low when things are not so well. Try to keep on an even keel.”
The couple had three children, two sons and a daughter. Their family is and was one of the brightest spots in their life, Phil said. He said he believed early on, before their children had even been born, that Pat would be a good mother — and she was.
They still love one another after more than six decades of marriage.
“I love him more each day,” Pat said.
