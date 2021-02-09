Last week, the Episcopal Church of the Covenant celebrated the first anniversary of its Tuesday evening Community Dinner ministry. In the past year, volunteers from the parish have prepared and served 5,408 hot, homemade, and healthy meals for our community; in any given week we feed at least 100 adults and children.
My favorite Community Dinner job is the washing of dish towels, oven mitts, and potholders following each meal. One of the potholders I launder each week was woven with different shades of purple fabric that are now a bit faded. I imagine the potholder was made by a child at summer camp years ago. I believe we all made potholders like this at some point during our childhoods. It was such a sense of accomplishment to begin with one strand of fabric and end with a finished product we presented proudly to our mothers or grandmothers.
As I washed that old potholder, I realized that our work in God’s Kingdom is like a potholder. Jesus told us that the greatest commandments for us are to love God and to Love our Neighbor. When we do this, one strand of fabric is woven in the Kingdom potholder. And because of this, others will also Love God and their Neighbors, with more strands being woven together.
We see this at Church of the Covenant, where the Community Dinner ministry has encouraged other’s work in the Kingdom, including:
- A large donation of adult’s and children’s clothing from a consignment shop owner, which was distributed to dinner guests and other community members;
- The church being home to a new initiative, where those in need will be given kitchen essentials such as pots, pans, knives, etc. to help combat food insecurity;
- A regular dinner guest surprising the church with dessert for a meal and clothing for the giveway;
- Covenant’s kitchen being home to up-coming on-line cooking classes for busy families.
A finished “summer camp” potholder, created by the weaving of single strands of fabric, is strong and sturdy. They last forever as evidenced by how many we have in our own kitchens.
And so it is when our acts of love are woven together. We strengthen the Kingdom for the world around us.
So often, we believe that our single acts of love do not have much effect. For example, does my donating food to a food pantry help in the long run? Does my offering a few hours of time for a social service agency really make difference? Or even does my pray have any power?
The answer to these questions is an unequivocable yes. Think about scripture for a moment. Jesus’ acts of healing and grace occurred one person a time, from the curing of the women with the hemorrhage to the restoration of sight for the blind man. Jesus did not heal people en masse, he did so personally and individually.
Each and every act of kindness and compassion we show one another, inspired by God’s love for us and our love for God, makes a real and significant difference. We may never know how, but we must not believe a single act grace is ever too small. Our singular strand ensures the good and strength of the whole
The Episcopal Church believes God loves us – no exceptions! All are welcome at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant.
