It’s too cold outside to do anything but bake. Let’s make brownies. Yeah, brownies sound good right about now. Fortunately, this is a pretty basic recipe that gets a minimal number of dishes dirty in the process. The result is rich, warm and chocolatey — just right for a cold day in February.
Cocoa powder brownies
3/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 cup plus 4 tbs. butter
1 tbs. vanilla extract
1 cup sugar
2 tbs. vegetable oil
2 eggs
1 cup flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8 x 8 baking pan with foil.
Melt butter in the microwave using a large, microwave safe glass mixing bowl. Stir cocoa powder into melted butter. Mix in vanilla, sugar and vegetable oil. Allow to cool and add eggs one at a time, beating to combine. Add flour and mix until combined.
Pour brownie batter into prepared pan. Bake at 350 for 30 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the brownies comes out clean.
Allow to cool and serve.
