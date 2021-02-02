Jan. 27—If you are tempted to complain about recent moisture, you might want to reconsider. According to the Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS), damaging and life threatening wildland fire episodes are possible through April as 2021 is set up to present above average fire occurrence during late dormant season.
“Weather patterns and forecast model data for the long-term are showing similar trends that we saw several years ago, when wildfires plagued Northwest Oklahoma,” Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “A La Nina has set-up in the Pacific ocean, which is a general cooler-than-normal surface and water temperatures in that area, resulting in less evaporative moisture being carried by the jet stream to our area of the United States.”
Notable La Nina associated fires have been the Anderson Creek and 350 Complex fires of 2015 which covered over 424,000 acres, the Northwest Oklahoma Complex fires (Starbuck, 283 and Selman) which burned over 833,000 acres in Oklahoma, and the Rhea Fire with over 286,000 acres burned.
“Although complex to predict and forecast, we do denote trends for lesser moisture and increased wildfire potential during this type of phenomena,” Lehenbauer said. “We are especially expecting a risky situation to develop as patterns change in late March through early April for Northwest Oklahoma.”
According to OFS, there is a chance of increasing fire severity with heightened large fire probabilities early and then escalating significant fire potential into late March and April.
“For the public, it is imperative that we prepare for these types of situations,” Lehenbauer said. “We recommend that landowners plan to create firebreaks that are larger than normal, especially along highway-frontage property and along property lines, and work to thin out areas of heavy cedar infestation.”
Widespread county burn bans are expected and a governor’s burn ban likely this season, according to OFS.
“Controlled agricultural burns should be done at the earliest convenience when weather conditions allow this winter,” Lehenbauer added. “And (then fire activity should be) avoided in March and April this year.”
Harper County Assistant Emergency Manager Rene’ Spradlin cautions area residents to pay attention to regularly posted information on fire danger on County Oklahoma Emergency Management pages on Facebook.
“Make sure you follow all guidelines for safety that are posted and always have a plan in place for your family should wildfires get out of control,” Spradlin said. “We have survived some pretty scary fires in the not-so-distant past, but we need to be prepared as our fire weather season begins again.”
Some tips to be prepared:
—Have an emergency kit or bag ready.
—Have copies of up-to-date insurance policies and personal documents.
—Know where you would go in the instance that an evacuation notification is received.
—Have a NOAA All-Hazards Alert radio to receive alerts.
—Sign up for emergency notifications at www.readywoodward.com.
“Staying informed is always the best way to keep yourself, your family and your property protected. As long as you remain aware, then you have the ability to make good decisions,” Spradlin urged. “There is no guarantee your property can always be saved, but keeping yourself and your family safe is a choice you can make when you have the information you need.”
Visit Forestry.ok.gov/firewise-for-you for more information and tips on preparation.
