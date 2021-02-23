It’s too cold out to do much anything but bake. Here is another brownie recipe. We can worry about our beach bodies when it’s not literally freezing outside. I feel like a little extra padding will keep us warm in the evenings, anyway. At least that’s what I tell myself.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake Brownies
Ingredients
Cheesecake
8 oz cream cheese
1 egg
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tbs. vanilla extract
2 tbs. peanut butter
Brownie base
4 oz. unsweetened baking chocolate
2 sticks of butter
4 eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
1 tbs. vanilla extract
1 cup flour, sifted
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 and grease a 13 x 9 inch baking pan.
In a medium sized bowl, combine all cheesecake ingredients and cream with a mixer, beating for about five minutes or until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed together.
Set cheesecake mixture aside and make your brownie base.
Melt 2 sticks of butter and unsweetened baking chocolate together over a double boiler, stirring until chocolate is completely melted.
Remove chocolate mixture from heat and allow to cool before adding 4 eggs, 2 cups granulated sugar and 1 tbs. vanilla extract. Beat thoroughly to ensure ingredients are properly mixed. Turn off the mixer and add sifted flour. Stir to combine.
Pour brownie batter into prepared pan. Spoon cheesecake mixture over brownie batter and swirl together using a butterknife.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the brownies comes out clean.
