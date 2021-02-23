The scripture read during Sunday worship in The Episcopal Church is based on a three-year cycle in which Matthew, Mark, and Luke are read in successive years with some material from John read in each year. In 2021, most of our Sunday gospel readings are from the Gospel of Mark. This past Sunday, Episcopal Churches across the world heard Mark 1:29-39:
After Jesus and his disciples left the synagogue, they entered the house of Simon and Andrew, with James and John. Now Simon’s mother-in-law was in bed with a fever, and they told him about her at once. He came and took her by the hand and lifted her up. Then the fever left her, and she began to serve them.
That evening, at sundown, they brought to him all who were sick or possessed with demons. And the whole city was gathered around the door. And he cured many who were sick with various diseases, and cast out many demons; and he would not permit the demons to speak, because they knew him. In the morning, while it was still very dark, he got up and went out to a deserted place, and there he prayed. And Simon and his companions hunted for him. When they found him, they said to him, “Everyone is searching for you.” He answered, “Let us go on to the neighboring towns, so that I may proclaim the message there also; for that is what I came out to do.” And he went throughout Galilee, proclaiming the message in their synagogues and casting out demons.
Up to this year, this passage was not one of my favorites. As a woman living in the 21st-century, the reading brought to mind Peter’s (Simon’s) mother-in-law being cured so she could immediately wait on the men, likely preparing a meal for them. And the scriptures do not even include her name. She seems to be simply a passing reference.
There are important nuances in the gospel’s language, however that point to a different conclusion. First, Jesus touched the woman, curing her. He did not leave it at that; he lifted her up. In other words, he restored her to health and wholeness. And she, in turn, responded by serving. The Greek word for her serving is the word from which “deacon” is derived. A deacon is a person whose very life is based on servanthood.
Jesus touched the woman and she responded by caring for others. When Christ touches us, we also react with a desire to love our neighbors. So often, however we are overwhelmed by the needs of the world and question whether our small acts will ultimately have any effect at all. Will my donating a bag of groceries to a food pantry or an hour or two of my time to a non-profit really help in the long run?
Our answer can be found in the passage from Mark. After healing Peter’s mother-in-law, the townspeople brought “all who were sick or possessed.” It is important to note that Jesus healed “many” of these people, not all.
Although we cannot take care of all the needs around us, we must continue to offer help. Every act of kindness inspired by Jesus’ touch makes a difference, although we may never see the effects. Like Nike – Just do it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.