When Margy Stewart of Geary County first came to Kansas, the plains immediately spoke to her.
She first came to the community when her husband, Ron Young, took a job at Kansas State University in 1990. Stewart landed a job interview at Washburn State University, so she came to Kansas for the first time.
It was love at first sight.
“The minute I laid eyes on the Tallgrass Prairie, I just felt a bond with it,” she said. “Just a surge of attraction for the prairie. And that’s kind of different from a lot of people’s experience. Many people say that you come to bond with the prairie over time and slowly and at first it doesn’t seem like there’s anything there and you have to look closely and slowly you begin to appreciate something. That was not my experience. My experience was instant and overwhelming.”
Stewart knew immediately she had found the place she belonged.
She and Young were already environmentalists. Though they moved into a home in Manhattan when they first arrived in Kansas, they spent as much time as possible in the countryside.
“Even though we lived in town, we explored the natural areas as much as possible,” Stewart said. “My husband also came to share my interest in the prairie ecosystem. I don’t know as his emotional bonding was as immediate as mine, but he came to appreciate the prairie.”
She received the job at Washburn and he continued his work at K-State, so she was able to move here and enjoy the prairie as often as she wished.
Stewart and Young began to learn more about the plains and came to realize how endangered the prairie ecosystem they loved so much really was.
“If we can do anything to preserve it, we will,” she said.
She and Young now live in Geary County, doing their best to preserve the history of the plains and keep the prairie ecosystem alive and well.
While they lived in Manhattan, Stewart and Young decided to dedicate a portion of their yard to restoring a patch of native prairie. They dug up a part of a slope in their front yard that had been difficult to mow in the first place and replanted it with native plants and flowers. It quickly had an impact on the local ecosystem. There was a small pond which drew tiny frogs who sang nightly.
It had an impact on Stewart, as well.
“That’s where I first began to talk like some kind of new age, wispy person,” Stewart said. “I swear I could feel the energy between earth and sky — that direct line of energy that happens when you plant native plants. And they don’t necessarily look beautiful the whole year.”
Reception among neighbors was mixed.
Wildflowers, Stewart said, deserve their name. They’re just not orderly the way people have come to expect of more common garden plants.
“They’re not like hothouse flowers that have been bred to have a great big blossom and all kinds of funny colors,” Stewart said. “That’s not what they’re all about. But they’re all about connecting with the environment around them.”
From dissenters, they would receive scowls and occasional passive aggressive comments.
Wildflowers, she said, tend to be “leggy” and “do their own thing.” For some people, eight foot tall sunflowers didn’t fit the aesthetic of what they felt their neighborhood should be.
“They’re not there to please the eye of human beings,” Stewart said. “And they didn’t for some of the neighbors and they would scowl and they would say things to us very passive aggressive like, ‘well, is this turning out the way you’d hoped?’”
And it was turning out exactly the way they’d hoped — it was exactly what they’d wanted.
But it wasn’t to last forever. When they sold the house to move to Geary County, the new owners would destroy the patch of prairie and turn it back into something more mundane. Stewart was disappointed — she had left instructions on how to care for the roughly 60 species of native plants the patch contained — but the first thing the new owners did was remove them.
“It’s not hardwired into everybody to instinctively bond with native plants,” Stewart said.
From those who understood, however, she and Young received encouragement. People would walk by on an almost daily basis to see if the couple had done something new with their little patch of urban prairie.
After about 10 years in Kansas, the Flint Hills Ranch came on the market and the two decided to move to eastern Geary County and preserve the prairie that way. The land contained about 180 acres of native prairie and between 30 and 40 acres of cropland. After retirement, the couple would revitalize the cropland to prairie. Stewart uses the word “revitalization” to describe the process because she said the prairie ecosystem can’t be fully brought back yet to what it once was.
Stewart had undergone training to be a docent on the Konza Prairie and so had the knowledge to do what needed to be done.
“We replaced the monocultural cropping system of corn, soybeans, and wheat — which we had been doing for 10 years — we replaced it with the restoration of native polyculture,” she said. “We’ve been tending that … It has a new life to it and it’s different than it was before it was plowed up in the 19th century and it will be a long time before it is as healthy as the native prairie is. But it nevertheless is an exciting place to be, because even in its early stages — once you get out of the way of the forces of creation and they go to work — it’s an amazing thing to be part of.”
The renewal has come as a bit of a domino effect. As the native plants return, so do the native insects. This starts the whole food chain going.
“The birds and the butterflies and the occasional predator that goes padding through,” Stewart said. “We don’t have any mountain lions yet, but that may happen one of these days. It’s not the same as it was, but it’s nature at work today and that’s so exciting.”
Stewart said she can feel positive energy from the land she and her husband have worked to preserve and renew. They try to find “controlled ways” to make prairie experiences available to others, she said.
“It’s a joy to live in the Flint Hills where we do,” she said. “It’s something that we want to share.”
