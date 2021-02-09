I first made this pasta sauce when I had an overabundance of fresh herbs from my garden. This isn’t the best season for fresh herbs, unless you have them in an indoor planter of some sort, but you can still find them in the grocery store. You can use them to infuse olive oil with subtle but remarkable flavor to turn any pasta dish into something special.
Pasta sauce
1/4 cup olive oil
4 stems fresh parsley
4 stems fresh oregano
2 stems fresh rosemary
2 stems fresh basil
1 small yellow onion, minced fine
1 tbs. minced garlic
1 28 ounce can crushed tomatoes
Pinch of red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup heavy cream
Instructions:
Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add fresh herbs and cook until the herbs are crisp — about 5 minutes.
Remove herbs from oil and throw them away. Add minced onion and garlic to the oil and cook for about 5 minutes or until the onions become translucent.
Add crushed tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste.
Allow the sauce to simmer uncovered over medium heat for about 30 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
Once the sauce has thickened, add the heavy cream and remove from heat.
Toss with any pasta you desire and serve with a side salad and/or some garlic bread.
