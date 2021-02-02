February marks the start of Black History Month and though the community has not been able to do some of the activities it usually does around this time of year, people have still found ways to reflect on the subject.
The Geary County Historical Society and Museum has not been able to hold any of the usual events it would hold around this time of year. However, Director Katie Goerl and the Junction City Union have published a series of columns on Martin Luther King, Jr. and a speech he presented at Kansas State University not long before he was assassinated.
“One of the reasons I wanted to do that is because a lot of people — myself included — haven’t really read his his work in full or beyond just quotations and videos and documentaries and stuff,” Goerl said. “So it’s really interesting to actually get to hear his full thoughts.”
Goerl said she plans to write a series of articles in the future focusing on local black history, to bring the subject into the spotlight despite the museum’s inability to hold public events at this time.
Goerl said the museum has historically found ways to preserve the memories of Junction City’s diverse population.
Last year around this time, the museum partnered with Junction City’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration Committee to hold a special Memories at the Museum where community members of color who had endured the Civil Rights Era spoke about their experiences of it and of life before and after desegregation. The participants, including community leaders and past recipients of the MLK Celebration Committee’s Coretta Scott King Courage Humanitarian Award, were recorded and the recordings were archived by the museum in order to preserve those community members’ memories for future historians.
During the event, among others, Margaret Kilpatrick talked about participating in Civil Rights Era lunch counter protests and Delilah Hamilton spoke about living in Junction City before and after segregation.
This year, the program — and other, similar Memories at the Museum programs — have been put on hold this year due to COVID-19, but Goerl and MLK Celebration Committee Chair Daphne Maxwell hope to one day hold a similar event again one day, when social distancing is no longer necessary.
Last year over the summer, the museum updated its mission statement after a vote by the board of directors to include verbiage about the museum and its exhibits accurately reflect the diversity of Junction City and its community. This is significant, according to Goerl, because Junction City is historically exceptionally diverse for a community in Kansas of its size and its historical records — and its museum — should reflect that.
“We recognize the importance of repressing that history — how important it is to see yourself represented in a museum no matter who you are,” she said. “As time goes on, as things open back up, we’ll be updating our exhibits, we’ll be putting together a committee of people who are interested in black history and not just black history but the whole diversity of our community.”
Goerl said she would like to talk about the history of the local nonwhite population as a whole and how they came to settle in Junction City, when it once again becomes possible to involve members of the public in museum programs.
It’s vital for the museum to preserve that information, she said, because Junction City’s people are all part of its population, be they black or white, and therefore all part of the history of the community. In the United States as a whole, Goerl said, the historical record is overwhelmingly white, not because the entire population was white but because the people keeping the documents were largely white people
“We were a segregated society and we still are in many ways,” she said. “The photographs that were taken — many of those were people with the wealth and the power to have those photographs not only taken in the first place but also preserved over the decades.”
This is a cycle that can and should be broken, according to Goerl, and she is determined that it will be broken in Geary County.
“It is important, of course, to preserve memories of not just those important historical events, but also people’s every day lives,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.