HAYS – Fort Hays State University has released the names of 1,723 students who earned places on the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Students are listed alphabetically by county and city, state and city, or country and city with their classifications – and, for those who have declared them, majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.
Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.
The complete list of fall 2020 deans honor roll students of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://fhsu.edu/news/2021/01/local-students-named-to-fall-2020-deans-honor-roll-at-fort-hays-state-university
Geary County
Fort Riley (66442): Samuel Talmadge Martin is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).
Junction City (66441): Taylor Booth is a junior majoring in elementary education.
Christopher A. Crawford is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).
Lyric Holman is a junior majoring in criminal justice.
Charles Peyla is a junior majoring in management.
Alexander Kaden Seelye is a sophomore majoring in computer science.
