MANHATTAN—The federal government has distributed $1.15 million in coronavirus relief funding to the Manhattan Regional Airport.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government distributed over $10 million to 75 Kansas airports. Airports can use the funding for janitorial services, cleaning and sanitation and operational expenses.
"Our community airports are essential to not only our transportation infrastructure, but the continuation of business in many of our rural communities," Sen. Roger Marshall, R- Kansas, said in a written statement earlier this week. "(COVID-19) has substantially slowed both commercial and personal travel leaving these airports with only a fraction of their normal business operations. It is important that we support our airports to ensure they can remain operational."
This funding came from the Consolidated Appropriation Act and Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which Congress passed in December
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.