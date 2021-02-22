Temperatures dipped significantly last week around the Midwest and rolling blackouts plagued the state and the country.
Geary County was no exception to the winter weather. Tuesday morning, the air temperature was -18 in the Junction City area.
According to Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte, it’s too early to know if the cold will have an impact on Geary County’s crops.
Most crops have not actually begun growing yet, he said, which protects them from damaging cold.
For example, the wheat crop was insulated from the chill, two inches below the surface of the soil.
While the air temperature aboveground was in the negatives, the temperatures below ground were about 20 to 24 degrees — still cold, still below freezing, but not as cold as it could have been.
“There will be fields that have damage and we’ve always got the potential of late frost that’s going to damage wheat heads when they’re coming out,” Otte said. But it could have been worse.
“The only thing that would have been better is if we had six inches of snow just laying evenly across everything,” he said.
Horticultural and ornamental plants in people’s gardens and yards won’t be so fortunate, according to Otte.
“It’s going to be hit and miss,” he said. “Roses will get burned back further than they usually are. Just things like that.”
It has had an impact on the livestock producers of the county, however.
“My biggest concern is for the livestock producers,” Otte said.
It’s calving season. All around the county, cows, goats and sheep are having babies and many of them had those babies right in the middle of the bitter cold that plagued the community last week.
According to Otte, many producers found themselves with newborn livestock who had sustained frostbite on their noses, ears and tails.
“While it may not sound like all that much, it can really set them back,” Otte said. “Death loss is going to be higher than normal. Just so many things — a lot of these cattle producers were getting very little sleep over a three (to) four day period, going out every hour, every couple of hours, checking on the cows. Cows are just like people — they’re going to have their babies when they’re darn good and ready and there’s no way to predict when that is. So it’s really a challenge sometimes.”
To combat the cold, many livestock producers bring newborn baby animals into their homes and try to warm them up.
“I saw more than one picture of baby calves — a baby calf, a baby goat, baby lambs — in a laundry room or in a kitchen on blankets, trying to get warmed up,” Otte said. “Then (producers) try to get the colostrum to them — that first milk from mama — because it has all the (antibodies) in it. And there’s only about a 24-hour period after that animal is born that it can take that stuff up through the gut and then the gut kind of seals over … We’ve got to get that in them. And you’re having a baby when it’s 18 below and windchills of 25 or 35 below, I mean that’s tough. That is real tough. It’s tough on the animals and its tough on the producers too. So these folks, they did awesome. They just do amazing things. They don’t want to lose a single one of those animals, but sometimes they do. There’s just only so much you can do.”
Otte addressed the rolling blackouts and requests to reduce energy consumption that accompanied the cold weather as well.
During the winter weather, people were asked to reduce their use of electricity and natural gas.
“Utilities systems are designed to reach what they think is going to be the normal maximum load,” Otte said. “It would be perfect if we could devise systems or develop systems that would be 150 percent of what we think we’d ever need. It’s just too expensive to do that. So we just do the best that we can and it’s making some people upset, but that’s ok.”
It’s not out of the question to have arctic blasts such as the one that struck the community last week, according to Otte. However, he said it is the coldest weather the Junction City area has seen in roughly 30 years. The last time the area had actual temperatures dip below zero was in March of 2019, he said. It’s not exactly normal, Otte said, but not out of the question either.
“Does it mean global warming is false? No. It absolutely does not mean that,” he said. “When we get to the end of the year, I think people will realize that. It may be a cold two months — not record cold as far as we have had colder weather. December 1989 was colder.”
