In an effort to revitalize Junction City’s downtown, several community members have gotten together to gather support to apply for the Kansas Main Street program.
The program helps small Kansas communities revitalize their downtowns.
After receiving positive feedback from the city and county, Junction City’s downtown revitalization group finalized and submitted its application for the program. Thursday, participants held a small event at the C.L. Hoover Opera House to celebrate the application and shoot some photos and video they could use to promote Junction City if the community is accepted into the program.
“I do feel that this is going to happen,” she said.
Theresa Bramlage, one of the community members who has taken the lead with this project, said she is “optimistic” about the community’s chances of being accepted into one of three open slots in the program.
The revitalization group held a meeting Thursday night to discuss its next steps.
The group talked about location for a potential office and about the interagency cooperation that would be required for this to be successful.
Member Terry Butler mentioned that the program would take time to develop and would need to start small with anticipation that it would grow into something larger with time. The possibility of taking office space in the Montgomery building at 222 W. Sixth Street which houses the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau and the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce was floated by group members. The group also talked about the possibility of adopting a space on Washington Street.
A large part of making this program work, according to Bramlage and other group members, would be the CVB and the Chamber of Commerce and its associated branches working together to promote and support the community. Having the program housed in the same building as all of those entities would play into making the program a success, if Junction City is accepted into the program.
Rent is also an issue — Bramlage agreed that starting small was important.
“I think about it from the cost standpoint as well,” she said. “There’s some other things that we could potentially be spending our dollars on and hiring an excellent director is where we need to allocate some of those dollars. So just keeping our expenses down is what I was thinking.”
The group has been attempting to assemble an events committee to serve as part of the program, if the community becomes part of the program. The committee would ideally be made up of about eight to 10 members, including representatives from the CVB, the Chamber, the Military Affairs Council, the revitalization group and others.
“I want to give some thoughts to how we can expand this,” Bramlage said. “It seems like we have the same people planning all the time and I just want to bring more people from the community, which will bring more buy-in from the community.”
This is all preliminary planning.
The program has not begun yet. While group members are confident that Junction City will be accepted into the Main Street program, there’s still a chance the community might not be among the three selected.
If that happens, members plan to regroup, continue its efforts and reapply when the opportunity arises again.
“I want to make sure that the energy we have going forward with this that we continue with that,” Bramlage said. “If we don’t get accepted, the plan is that we immediately become an affiliate to the Main Street Program. It’s a nice segue into getting maybe selected next year.”
