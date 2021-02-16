Junction City, KS February 12, 2021 – Ben Kitchen’s Painting Co., Inc. is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020.
“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “these outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear; these are the best pros in our network. “
Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintain an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.
Ben Kitchen’s painting Co., Inc. has been listed on Angie’s List since August 2010. This is the 6th year Ben Kitchen’s Painting Co.; Inc. has received this honor.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer review are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Ben Kitchens Painting Co was founded in 1992 to serve the Junction City, Kansas community with excellence in residential and commercial painting and over the years our company has grown into so much more.
