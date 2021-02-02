Fort Riley had $1.81 billion in direct fiscal impact on the Flint Hills region in fiscal year 2020, according to a report released Monday.
That’s an increase of about $63 million, or 3.6%, from fiscal year 2019, when the base contributed $1.75 billion.
Using a commonly accepted Congressional Budget Office economic multiplier of $2.2 per $1 of direct expenditures, Fort Riley’s full economic impact would be $3.99 billion for 2020, according to the report.
The fort, which is the largest employer in the region, paid more than $1.2 billion in payroll costs alone in 2020.
There was a slight increase of 0.58% in the total population (soldiers, families, veterans and civilians) in the region from 67,267 people in 2019 to 67,662 in 2020. That includes people living in Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Saline and Wabaunsee counties.
“(The report) has a lot of really good information on direct economic impact, demographics for Fort Riley for soldiers,” said Kelley Paskow, lead planner with the Plans, Integration and Analysis Office on base.
The economic impact report accounts for employee payroll, contracts, construction, VA expenditures, education and health care.
People can access this report online.
Fort Riley won’t have any large-scale deployments planned until the summer, officials said Monday.
Paskow said the next big deployment likely will be in July. She declined to give information about how many soldiers would leave and where they would go.
Right now about 200 Fort Riley soldiers are deployed, she said. A total of 14,500 troops are based at the fort.
