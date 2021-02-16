Geary Community Hospital is pleased to announce Tracy Geisler as the new Executive Director of the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation. Tracy has previously served as the primary source for rebuilding a 501C3 foundation and comes to us with nearly 30 years of experience including foundation operations, branding, and philanthropic recruitment. Known for “Friend Raising”, Tracy understands the process of fundraising dollars including grants, donations and gifts in kind. She has worked very closely with Greater Manhattan Community Foundation to ensure that her previous foundation was part of the “Grow Green” match day which resulted in exponential fiscal growth. In addition, she used a variety of financial platforms to enable the foundation to exceed established fundraising goals each year. Tracy is excited to be a part of the Geary County Community and focus on the mission to raise funds for the support of healthcare programs in Geary County, and to support the needs of Geary Community Hospital. “Tracy brings energy and experience to this position, and a passion to support Junction City and the surrounding communities. We are excited to see the foundation grow to the next level and believe that Tracy is the right person to move it forward.” Cecil Aska, Chair-Geary Community Healthcare Foundation.
Tracy and her husband Jeff of 36 years have two children, Trevor & Lindsay and they are looking forward to becoming first time grandparents of twins this summer.
Tracy can be reached at the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation at 1310 W. Ash St. or by calling 785.238.3787.
