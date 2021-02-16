Geary Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Stephanie Baker, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon to the Flint Hills Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic.
Dr. Baker performs comprehensive fracture care and operative and non-operative treatment of arthritis including hip, knee and shoulder replacements. Dr. Baker also treats arthritis of the hands and feet, also nerve and tendon alignments such as carpal tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, and ganglion cysts. Dr. Baker evaluates and treats sports related injuries, workers compensation cases and many other general orthopedic conditions.
Dr. Baker received her B.S. in Bioinformatics at Baylor and earned her Medical Degree from Texas Tech University. She completed her orthopedic residency training at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Baker is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons. In addition to coming to Junction City, she practices orthopedics at Coastal Orthopedics in Corpus Christi, TX.
The Flint Hills Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic is in Medical Arts Building 1 in Suite 101. You can reach their office to schedule an appointment at 785-238-1391.
