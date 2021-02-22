Special to the Union
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today visited Hy-Vee in Topeka, Kansas, to proclaim February 22 as Supermarket Employee Day in Kansas. Governor Kelly was joined at the event by Kansas Representative Jesse Borjon (HD-52).
“Our supermarket and grocery store employees deserve appreciation for stepping up in a big way when the pandemic hit,” Governor Kelly said. “I was pleased to sign this proclamation and express my gratitude to supermarket employees for their work.”
The Supermarket Employee Day proclamation reads:
“TO THE PEOPLE OF KANSAS, GREETINGS:
WHEREAS, there are nearly six million supermarket employees in the United States; and
WHEREAS, in Kansas there are 45,651 food retail jobs that generate $3,638,369,900 in economic activity; and
WHEREAS, supermarket employees provide all Americans with access to safe, healthy and affordable food; and
WHEREAS, supermarket employees work to enhance the health and well-being of each customer; and
WHEREAS, supermarket employees contribute and volunteer countless hours in their communities; and
WHEREAS, supermarket employees face unprecedented challenges keeping grocery shelves stocked during the COVID-19 Pandemic; and
WHEREAS, supermarket employees have and continue to meet and exceed these challenges, while displaying courage, compassion, dedication, and leadership, as well as exemplifying customer service and community outreach; and
WHEREAS, the need for supermarket employees is greater than ever because of current and growing consumer demands as well as their reputation for excellence.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Laura Kelly, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF KANSAS, do hereby proclaim February 22nd, 2021 as Supermarket Employee Day in Kansas and I urge all citizens to join in this observation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.