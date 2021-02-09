Special to the Union
Muddy Creek Flowers & Gifts is under new ownership and has relocated to 626 N. Washington Street. Mary Hogan, who also owns Screen Machine, opened the store on October 1, 2020. She and her staff have done a beautiful job in the flower shop and gift store and are thrilled to finally be able to celebrate their opening. You can find them online at www.muddycreekflowers.com and can reach them via phone at 785-307-4236.
