Denver, CO (February 8, 2021) – Sunflower Bank announces two special promotions for its ABC Program that began on February 1, 2021: a nine week “Pay for ‘A’s” drawing for students, and a month-long new customer checking account bonus that benefits both customers and schools. The ABC Program provides year-round opportunities for local communities to earn money for schools and for students to be rewarded for their scholastic achievements. Since 2001, Sunflower Bank has given away over $1.4 million through the ABC Program.
From February 1 through March 31, 2021, all bank branch locations will accept kindergarten through 12th grade students’ report cards for the “Pay for ‘A’s” drawing. All students are invited to bring their report cards to their local branch for a chance to earn up to $100 for their As. Five report card winners per branch will be chosen on April 1, 2021. This drawing is open to the general public, no purchase is required for entry. As an added benefit, schools that participate in the ABC Program will receive a matching donation if one of their student’s report cards is chosen.
Public, private and charter schools, as well as parent teacher organizations, in communities with Sunflower Bank or First National 1870 branches are eligible to receive ABC Program support. Schools can use the funds as they choose for any programs or supplies. Once a year, Sunflower Bank branch associates register schools to participate in the ABC Program’s next donation cycle.
The new checking account bonus period from February 1 and February 28, 2021 is available to customers that open their first personal checking account with Sunflower Bank or First National 1870 during that time period and then meet the stated account requirements. For full details on the bonus offer and to find out other ways that customers can use the ABC program to support local schools, visit https://www.sunflowerbank.com/abc
About Sunflower Bank, N.A.
Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides financial solutions to the individual communities it serves. With approximately $5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, headquarters in Denver, bank locations in six states, and mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com, or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.
