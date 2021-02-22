Junction City Union Staff
COVID-19 infections have decreased since the start of the year in Geary County, according to the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update. As of Friday, there are 37 total active cases of the virus in the county, according to the health department, where at the turn of the year there were 127 known active COVID-19 cases.
The unofficial death count still sits at 24. According to the health department, three community members remain hospitalized with the virus.
The county has 1450 total recoveries from the virus and 1505 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, by the health department’s count. In the last week, the health department has listed 19 new recoveries and 24 new cases of the virus.
The health department’s numbers differ from those of the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment. The KDHE lists all cases of COVID-19 on a map on its website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas which breaks down COVID-19 cases by county. The KDHE’s map lists Geary County as having had 2,947 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
This difference of 1,745 is accounted for by Fort Riley cases and sometimes duplicate cases created for single people by the KDHE, according to health department Director Tammy Von Busch.
Geary County Emergency Management updated its vaccination numbers Friday. A total of 3,197 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Geary County, including vaccines that have been distributed through the health department, Geary Community Hospital, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Brookdale Junction City, Valley View Senior Life and pharmacies at Dillons, Walmart, CVS, and Kolhoff.
Of this total, 908 are fully vaccinated, having received their second vaccines. Depending on what vaccine people received when having their first shot — Pfizer or Moderna — people will have to wait either 21 or 28 days before receiving their second. To achieve full immunity, people need to have both shots.
All of the people who have been vaccinated were in either the first or second phase of the vaccine rollout. The community is still in the second phase of the rollout, which includes people older than 65 years of age, school employees, firefighters and law enforcement.
People are encouraged to sign up for their vaccines on the county website at www.gearycounty.org, contact the Health Department at 785-762-5788 or Geary Community Hospital at 785-238-0305 to be put on a list to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. People will be contacted when the phase they are part of begins. People are asked to remain patient while waiting for their turn to arrive.
Just because the number of the population that has been vaccinated has increased and the number of active cases has gone down does not mean that the danger has gone away. It is still possible to catch COVID-19 and people can take precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks in public spaces and practicing proper hand hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.