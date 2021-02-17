Junction City – We are pleased to announce that Dr. Craig is back full time now. We have appreciated your patience during his medical leave. Dr. Craig is thankful to all the providers who helped fill in during his absence. If you wish to stay under the care of other providers, Dr. Craig would be glad to see you back in consultation in the future, should the need arise. If you have transferred your care to another provider during his absence and would like to resume your care back to Dr. Craig, you can contact Kris Bieling at 785-762-4255 and she will assist you in that process.
Ultimately, the selection of a healthcare provider lies within your sole discretion. For questions regarding this transition, please contact Geary Community Hospital at the number below. As always, if you need emergency care, please call 911 or go to a hospital emergency room. Any questions that you may have regarding payment for care in the hospital setting should be directed to hospital staff.
Best wishes for your health and happiness. We value you as a patient and wish to continue our relationship moving forward. If you have any questions regarding this transition, please contact Geary Community Hospital at (785) 238-0931.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.