Nov. 10, 2004, Staff Sgt. David G. Bellavilla was in Iraq, where during the second battle of Fallujah he took actions that would ultimately lead to him receiving the Medal of Honor many years later.
On that day, his 29th birthday, he and a squad from his platoon were clearing a house in Fallujah when they were fired upon by insurgents who had taken up a position under the stairs inside the house. Bellavilla, with no regard for his personal safety, grabbed a gun from the entryway and engaged the group that was firing on him and his soldiers, all while being fired on by the insurgents. By engaging the enemy in this way, Bellavilla allowed his soldiers to escape the residence. Though a Bradley fighting vehicle was brought in to help take out the insurgents, there was a high wall around the residence that prevented the vehicle from engaging directly with the enemy. Bellavilla, having exited the residence, went back in, where he was met with heavy fire from the enemy. Bellavilla spotted one of the insurgents preparing to launch a rocket propelled grenade at his soldiers. Seeing this, he attacked the insurgents, killing one of them and injuring another who fled from the position under the stairs to another part of the residence. As Bellavilla went to clear a room behind him, another insurgent came down the stairs and fired on him and the insurgent he had wounded returned, firing on him. Bellavilla ducked into the dark room behind him, engaging and killing both of his attackers. Another insurgent emerged to fire on Bellavilla, this one having hidden in the closet in the dark room Bellavilla had entered. He chased this insurgent up the stairs, both of them firing on one another, and Bellavilla’s shots struck home, killing the insurgent. He found himself on the second floor of the residence where he was attacked by a fifth insurgent, who he managed to injure. Still concerned with the safety of his squad, Bellavilla proceeded to engage with and kill and injure more insurgents, clearing the entire building.
“We were clearing city blocks and walked into a house with bad guys in it,” he said. “It was one of those things where, you know, it was my time — it was my turn — and I just did my job and made sure that we got out of it.”
According to Bellavilla, his story is not that unusual — he said his fellow soldiers bailed him out of bad situations in Fallujah as well.
He is now retired from the Army, but in 2019, then-President Donald J. Trump conferred the Medal of Honor upon Bellavilla for his heroism and on Feb. 16, Fort Riley conferred another honor on him by renaming a street near Division Headquarters after Bellavilla, who is a former soldier of the 1st Infantry Division.
Bellavilla’s story was told during the ceremony and is written down for posterity in a display at Division Headquarters on Fort Riley.
About 37 Big Red One soldiers have received the Medal of Honor during the 1st Infantry Division’s history, according to Commanding General of Fort Riley Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Simms. In total, 3,507 Medals of Honor have been given out in the course of American history.
“If you drive around the installation, you’ll see all kinds of incredible names on this post — Fort Riley,” Simms said. “You can’t help but see (Lt.) Gen. (Clarence R.) Huebner when you drive in — it’s a main road — and it seems fitting that we would commemorate the 37 (recipients) with streets of their own here on Fort Riley, on this installation that is so tied to the 1st Infantry Division. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. It’s a great honor for us to be here today with Staff Sgt. Bellavilla, to be able to memorialize this road in his name.”
The renaming was carried out as part of the Big Red One’s Year of Honor ceremony, where the Division plans to remember Big Red One soldiers who received the Medal of Honor.
In addition to naming a road for him, Bellavilla will also be remembered through personal artifacts of his, including his uniform and pictures from his days as a soldier, which he donated to the Historical and Archeological Society of Fort Riley.
He said coming back to Fort Riley was “like coming home.”
“I can’t tell you what it means to me,” he said. “I’m so grateful to (Maj.) Gen. Simms and CSM (Raymond S.) Harris for just showing love and bringing me back. It means a lot.”
Bellavilla is proud to be in the company of the 1st Infantry Division’s other Medal of Honor recipients. He said he is proud of the young soldiers who have followed in his footsteps.
“They’re better than we were,” he said. “And I’m pretty proud of my guys. You know, I’m the first to tell you that we were the best. This generation is better.”
Bellavilla encourages anyone who wishes to join the military to do so without hesitation.
“Do it,” he said. “Join the Army, make your country better, make your community stronger, trust us with your sons and daughters. We’re going to bring back men and women who are ready for all that this world has to offer. I can think of no greater honor than having my own children serve in the Big Red One and I think any parent that has a Big Red One son or daughter realizes that they’re having a better member of the community, that they’re children are going to have purpose and make our country better by serving in the Big Red One.”
