The U.S. Army announced that Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade in April 2021. The brigade will serve as U.S. Army Europe-Africa’s combat aviation element responsible for aviation assets of U.S. forces deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
In preparation for the deployment, the brigade will host a virtual colors casing ceremony at 1.p.m. today, streamed live to https://www.facebook.com/DemonBrigade
“The Demon Brigade is excited about our rotation back to Europe. We look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies and reaffirming the United States commitment to NATO.”, said Col. Bryan Chivers, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade commander.
The brigade will support U.S. Army Europe’s Operation Atlantic Resolve, with units in numerous NATO partner countries, providing opportunities to train alongside allies and demonstrating America’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.
“Our Soldiers are well-trained and ready to support this mission, and our European partners.” said, Chivers.
The majority of equipment and personnel will be stationed in Germany, with a forward presence in Latvia, Romania, and Poland.
For more information about the Atlantic Resolve mission, visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/AtlanticResolve or https://www.facebook.com/USArmyEURAF
Please note that the casing ceremony at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 is a virtual ceremony in response to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). In-person attendance is restricted. Media representatives, family and community supporters will be able to view the ceremony at https://www.facebook.com/DemonBrigade
Media interesting in learning more should contact the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Public Affairs Office at usarmy.riley.imcom.mbx.pao@mail.mil.
