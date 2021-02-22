Special to the Union
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she signed Executive Order #21-04, temporarily suspending certain regulations regarding tuberculosis testing. COVID-19 vaccines may interfere with the accuracy of tuberculosis testing. As many residents in child care and long-term care facilities are being vaccinated, it’s critical to the state’s response that certain tuberculosis testing is deferred to encourage those staff and residents to get the vaccine.
“COVID-19 has impacted many Kansans – especially those working and residing in congregate facilities,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We know vaccines are one of the strongest tools at our disposal to defeat this virus. This order will allow the state to get more vaccines in Kansans’ arms — quickly and safely.”
On November 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued interim clinical guidelines for mRNA vaccines (the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines). The CDC mRNA Immunization Guidelines recommend modifying the timing of blood draws or skin tests when the COVID-19 vaccine has been or will be administered.
Several Kansas regulations require tuberculin testing within a specific time frame when a new resident or staff person begins residing or working in certain facilities. This executive order suspends those regulations and implements the CDC’s guidance.
Executive Order #21-04 will be reviewed at State Finance Council on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and will be effective immediately.
