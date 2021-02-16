For the past 55 years, the Langvardt family has helped Geary County and its surrounding communities auction off their livestock via the family business, Junction City Livestock Sales.
Feb. 10, the company held its 55th anniversary sale.
Ann Langvardt and her family still own and operate the business and they were present to see the anniversary sale off. Thousands of cattle were sold during the event.
Present for the anniversary sale was regular customer Vernon Bohn, selling what he estimated to be roughly 40 cattle. He said he has been selling with the Langvardts for about 30 years, attending multiple auctions a year.
“It’s a local market,” Bohn said. “They do well for us.”
Ann Langvardt attributes the business’ success to “good buyers and good sellers and good customers and all the ag community.”
“We’e going strong and we’ve been here for 55 years,” she said.
Her husband’s great grandfather did not found the business, but he was involved with livestock. The business was opened by her husband, Howard, and her father-in-law, Vern. Her three sons and their wives and a total of nine grandchildren, who still help her run the business, have kept the dream alive. Seven years ago on the same date as the anniversary sale, Howard suffered a fatal stroke, but Ann Langvardt and her children and grandchildren have kept the business running in his absence.
“We’ve got three sons and a granddaughter that’s helping in the back,” Ann Langvardt said of the anniversary sale in particular. “She’s an R.N. She works at the hospital. She’s helping too, today. So we’ve got grandchildren all over helping.”
Of her nine grandchildren, about seven of them took part in making the anniversary event happen.
Her sons include Mitch, Karl and Lynn.
Mitch’s son, Trent, works for Junction City Livestock Sales full time.
Ann Langvardt attributes the business’ continued success to family involvement. Having everyone pitch in, she said, has helped the local company keep running even as the world of agriculture has changed.
“It’s still a good business and (there are) good, honest, hardworking people,” she said.
Mitch Langvardt said keeping up with technological changes in the field has proven a challenge as the ag world has evolved.
“To keep it updated and striving with it is a challenge,” he said. “We’ve added online, so now we can go nationwide if someone wants to, but it brings more headaches too of how the animals are going to get to them … We learn and evolve just like everyone else.”
“It’s been a good business for 55 years and then we also now, for the last 20 years, have owned the one in Clay Center,” she said. “We bought it. So we own that one too. So it’s the two barns and the family’s all together and everybody’s helping out.”
Mitch Langvardt is in the registered angus business and has been running his own business for 20 years, in addition to helping his mother run the family business.
The business has a number of loyal, longterm employees.
“Without all the people helping us, we wouldn’t have made it,” Ann Langvardt said. “With everybody working as a family, we do it.”
She also believes the family’s business practices have kept them open.
“I hope (a contributing factor is) being honest and being up front with everybody — the buyers and the sellers — and trying to work our hardest to get the best prices for their cattle” Ann Langvardt said.
In the entire state of Kansas, there are 23 livestock markets when there used to be roughly 50 or so, she said, so it is a shrinking business.
But not one she believes is going away anytime soon — people will always need food.
“Agriculture’s the number one economy for Kansas,” Ann Langvardt said. “A lot of people around this area (don’t) realize what ag does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.