Brandon Martino, a Junction City High School athletic trainer, was arrested Friday afternoon for charges concerning alleged child sexual abuse.
According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday at around 1:30 p.m. Martino was taken into custody on two charges. The 29-year-old man has been charged with a count of “sexual exploitation of a child; promote performance of child < 18” and “promote obscenity to minors.”
No further information has been released at this time from the JCPD as this is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement welcomes tips from anyone who has any information about this case. Tipsters are welcome to contact the JCPD with any additional information they may have about the investigation by calling the police department at 785-762-5912 or by leaving a tip with the local Crime Stoppers.
Unified School District 475 released a statement after Martino’s arrest saying the district was cooperating with law enforcement on this investigation. The school’s statement — and the Facebook page on which it was posted — was deleted some time Sunday afternoon.
The post read as follows:
“The mission of Geary County Schools USD 475, is to prepare today’s students for tomorrow’s world. The school district is cooperating with local authorities during the investigation of accusations against Mr. Brandon Martino. Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and integrity of our students and staff is unacceptable. Mr. Martino is suspended from all duties and responsibilities until the completion of the investigation. We will remain diligent in our efforts to provide a safe and caring environment for all USD 475 students and staff. Additionally, we will respect the integrity of the investigation and all involved.”
