The new Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, a sorority founded in 1908 by and for women of color. A number of local women are members of AKA. Seated from left to right are local members Dr. Carla E. Jones, Rina D. Neal, Dr. Zelia Z. Wiley, Margaret Kilpatrick, Patricia Hudgins and Dr. Cheryl Grice. Standing from left to right are local members Tinaris Watson, Bricelis Jimenez, Jazmine Gray, Gabby Simms, Andesha Evans, Mia Taylor and Clarinda Baker.