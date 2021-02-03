Rural Water District No. 1, Morris County, Kansas has postponed the Annual Meeting scheduled for February 8th, 2021 because of the corona virus. It will be held at a future time when it is safe to hold a meeting.
Rural Water District No. 1, Morris County Annual Meeting Postponed.
